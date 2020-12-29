Investigators have released body camera footage in the case of a wanted Lake Havasu City man injured in a shooting by law enforcement officers almost three weeks ago.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office posted the one-minute, eight-second video to Facebook on Tuesday, for the first time illustrating the events leading up to the Dec. 10 shooting.
According to the sheriff’s office, 29-year-old Steven Douglas was wanted on multiple felony warrants when Lake Havasu City Police officers recognized him at a Kiowa Boulevard shopping center. Officers confronted Douglas in the location’s Hobby Lobby store, where he was seen speaking to an unidentified man in the camera footage.
When officers attempted to arrest Douglas at the scene, he led officers on a brief chase through the aisles. Officers repeatedly shouted for Douglas to “drop it,” as the chase ensued, until the two officers intercepted the suspect.
At about 30 seconds into the body camera footage, Douglas can be seen dropping what appears to be a mobile phone before struggling with one police officer, identified as 13-year veteran Sgt. Brian Jacobs. At 32 seconds into the footage, a single gunshot can be heard before Douglas fell to the floor.
Both officers placed Douglas in handcuffs before calling paramedics and supporting officers to the scene. At 47 seconds into the footage, Jacobs can be heard to say, “I thought he was going for a gun.”
Douglas was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment of his injuries. According to investigators, Douglas was unarmed at the time of the incident.
Both officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting, and investigation into the incident was delegated to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. The use of an outside law enforcement agency to perform such investigations is standard practice by the Lake Havasu City Police Department in preventing potential conflicts of interest, or the possible appearance of a conflict of interest in cases of armed force used by officers.
Douglas was released from hospital care earlier this month, and later released from custody on two separate $5,000 bonds.
The shooting remained under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon, and the results of that investigation will ultimately be submitted to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for review.
(1) comment
The suspect created the situation by fleeing, time to go home safe to your family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.