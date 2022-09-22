The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation this week into the Sept. 15 shooting of a wanted Kingman resident by police officers. Now, body camera footage from the incident has been made available to the public in that investigation.
Footage was released Thursday afternoon via the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, displaying body camera recordings by Kingman Police Officer Mike Morris and another, unnamed officer. Morris, who is shown holding a rifle during the second half of the video published by county investigators, has been identified as the officer who fatally shot 36-year-old Marcus A. Fuentes during last week’s armed encounter.
The video contains coarse language used during the encounter, when officers confronted Fuentes at a senior assisted living facility. The video shows the confrontation as it took place from the perspectives of both officers.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s initial investigative report, Fuentes was wanted on multiple felony warrants, including a felony probation warrant out of Maricopa County, when Kingman Police officers encountered him last week. Fuentes allegedly fled from officers, who later found him behind a pillar in the courtyard of a Kingman senior assisted living facility.
The video shows officers confronting Fuentes at the location, and warning him to come out with his hands raised. In the footage, Fuentes allegedly told officers that he was armed, and that he would rather die than surrender himself into custody.
During the confrontation, Fuentes appeared to move out of view behind the pillar that separated him from law enforcement officers. Fuentes’ intentions at that time were not clearly discernible from the video, which ended with the fatal gunshot being fired from Morris’ weapon.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Morris and other officers attempted first aid while awaiting the arrival of medical personnel at the scene. A search of the immediate area revealed no weapons, investigators said.
Fuentes was treated at the scene, and transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center. There, Fuentes ultimately died from his injury.
Morris has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice within the Kingman Police Department.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the case as of this week, before submitting a report on the incident for review by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.