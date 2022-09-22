Shooting

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation this week into the Sept. 15 shooting of a wanted Kingman resident by police officers. Now, body camera footage from the incident has been made available to the public in that investigation.

Footage was released Thursday afternoon via the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, displaying body camera recordings by Kingman Police Officer Mike Morris and another, unnamed officer. Morris, who is shown holding a rifle during the second half of the video published by county investigators, has been identified as the officer who fatally shot 36-year-old Marcus A. Fuentes during last week’s armed encounter.

