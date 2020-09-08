Body found in Bridgewater Channel

Lake Havasu City Police investigators were called to the Bridgewater Channel after receiving reports of a body found Monday morning.
The body, which was located on the channel’s mainland shore, has been identified by police as that of a 63-year-old transient woman. The body was found by a Lake Havasu City parks employee at about 7:15 a.m., and contacted law enforcement. Investigators do not believe foul play to have been a factor in the victim’s death.
