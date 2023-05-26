A California resident died this week, after a drowning incident that took place on the Colorado River about 2.5 miles north of Lake Havasu.
The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, when witnesses reported that the victim - identified as 69-year-old Phelan resident Robert L. Gardella - jumped from his anchored vessel to retrieve a fallen fishing pole. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the victim began struggling in the water for an unknown reason, disappeared beneath the waves, and never resurfaced.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s divers joined dive teams from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Havasu City Police department as they attempted to find the victim. An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter also aided in the search, which continued until sunset on Thursday.
Search operations continued at 8 a.m. Thursday, until the Gardella was located at 9:30 a.m.. Gardella’s body was transferred to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s coroner division for further investigation.
Anyone with information regarding Gardella’s death is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office at 760-326-9200, or call anonymously at 1-800-782-7463.
