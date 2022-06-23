The body of a missing Kingman woman was found almost 60 miles from her home, in the unincorporated community of Wikieup.
Two ranch workers in the area reported finding the missing woman Wednesday afternoon, in a secluded area of a vacant fenced property in the Wikieup area. The report prompted a response by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and Kingman Police investigators to the scene, where the victim was positively identified as 39-year-old Jennifer N. Popp.
Popp was last seen leaving her home on June 8, to go shopping. On June 9, Popp’s son contacted the Kingman Police Department to report her as missing. Popp was known to have medical issues, and had not contacted family or friends after her disappearance earlier this month.
The victim’s vehicle was found abandoned in the Wikieup area on June 14, about a quarter-mile from where her body was ultimately discovered on Wednesday.
According to the Kingman Police Department, Popp’s remains have been turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her cause of death has not yet been determined, but investigators do not suspect foul play.
In my experience with missing persons there would have been a search of the area, when the vehicle was located, with canines, air assets and volunteers if there aren’t enough law enforcement personnel.
