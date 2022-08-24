TUCSON – A U.S. Border Patrol agent saved a 9-month-old infant from choking Saturday afternoon near the border community of Ajo, according to a news release.
Agent’s Training, Swift Response Saves Life
TUCSON, Ariz. – A U.S. Border Patrol agent saved a 9-month-old infant from choking Saturday afternoon near Ajo, Arizona.
Tucson Sector agents were processing migrants at the Ajo Station around 3:30 p.m. when a Brazilian woman suddenly signaled for help, indicating her infant daughter was choking.
Within moments, a Border Patrol agent with advanced medical training had the infant in his hands. He scooped a visible substance from the infant’s mouth and began to deliver back blows to dislodge any additional airway obstructions. The infant vomited and began to cry. Once assured that she was safe, the agent carefully handed her back to her mother, who requested no further aid. The child was later assessed by medical staff at the Tucson Soft-Sided facility and found to be in good health.
“Border Patrol agents perform border security 24/7, and part of that mission is saving lives,” stated Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin. “They take our CBP core values of vigilance, integrity and service to country very seriously, and this extends to every person they encounter, every person in our care.”
U.S. Border Patrol agents are highly trained first responders capable of administering emergency aid in a variety of dangerous situations and environments. Despite any obstacle, they proudly save lives.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.
