River City Newspapers has assigned Brandon Bowers and Rich Brest to regional roles for the Lake Havasu City-based newspaper company.
In addition to his position as editor of Today’s News-Herald and Parker Pioneer, Bowers will serve as regional editor for RCN, which recently acquired the Kingman Miner, Mohave Valley Daily News, Laughlin Times, Needles Desert Star and Wickenburg Sun.
“In this new role, Brandon will help shape the editorial team across all RCN properties that will share in our editorial vision of creating a Mohave County information center,” said RCN President and Publisher Rich Macke in an email to staff. “Brandon’s focus on local journalism is exactly what is needed to join our seven newspapers together and move RCN into the future with the news that is important to our readers in both digital and print.”
Bowers has been editor of Today’s News-Herald since 2014, having served in similar roles in Carlsbad, New Mexico, and several newspapers in Central California over a 24-year newspaper career.
A native of San Jose, Calif., he grew up in a small agricultural community in California’s Central Valley. He lives in Havasu with his wife, Amanda, and their three children, Aimee, 15, Sophiamarie, 11, and Noah, 8.
Rich Brest has been named River City Newspapers’s vice president of circulation and distribution. In his new role, Brest is responsible for growing readership and distribution for all newspapers in the company.
“Rich has been a pivotal part of growing readership and revenue for RCN over the past year,” Macke said. “In his new role, he will be responsible for growing readership adn distribution opportunities for the entire RCN newspaper family. With this comes customer service responsibilities that ensure our subscribers, in both print and digital, are handled with the utmost respect.”
Brest lives in Lake Havasu City, where he moved from Wilson, NC. He previously served as regional circulation director overseeing a group of daily and weekly publications in North Carolina. Prior to that, he served in top newspaper management roles in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.
Previous to his newspaper career he served as a staff sergeant in the US Army Infantry and was honorably discharged after two terms following his service as a master gunner and Bradley fighting vehicle commander in Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Additionally, River City Newspapers announced the hiring of Bryanna Winner as regional sports editor and assistant editor. Winner will work with sports reporters across the company to grow and improve sports coverage, with a noted focus on outdoor recreation.
Winner was previously sports editor for the Scottsbluff Star Herald and Gering Courier in Western Nebraska.
River City Newspapers is corporate partnership between Sierra Vista-based Wick Communications and Prescott-based Western News & Info.
