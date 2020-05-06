A three-vehicle accident injured several at the intersection of Acoma and McCulloch Boulevards Wednesday morning.
Lake Havasu City first responders arrived at the scene shortly after 10 a.m., where at least one vehicle had rolled over. Firefighters freed several passengers from their vehicles, and at least two motorists were transported by ambulance from the scene.
More information in this case will be released as it becomes available.
(6) comments
Just as an FYI Mr. Comments, my good friends father was in this accident - the man has lymphoma and was on his way to an imperative doctors appt., the man who hit him had a heart attack behind the wheel and was still out of it when decended upon by medical. So if you want to stay home for the rest of your life please do, with a comment like that I dont think anyone will miss you.
more stupid people not understanding stay at home..
🙄 what an ignorant thing to say. Hope the victims’ injuries aren’t somehow turned into COVID-19 stats. Also hope they’re doing okay
I too hope they are ok and do not require a hospital stay.
comments, that is rude. I am sure it wasn't their intention to go have a accident while out. They could have been needing groceries or medicine, supplies. You can't assume they didn't need to be out. Seems the stupid apple doesn't fall far from the stupid apple tree on your end.
Says the dork who wants the DMV which it is not called, it is the MVD to open. Hypocrite. Stay home Mr. comments.
