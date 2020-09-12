A brush fire sparked by fireworks burned 45 acres in Laughlin, according to the Mohave Valley Fire Department.
No injuries were reported, and no structures were affected, according to ZachNews. The fire started at 6:15 p.m. Friday night in an area with brush, salt cedar trees and mesquite trees off of Aztec Road, just east of Aha Macav Parkway.
Multiple fire departments responded to the incident, and the fire is under control as of Saturday morning.
