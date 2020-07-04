A brush fire broke out on the west side of Bridgewater Channel Saturday night as fireworks exploded over Thompson Bay.
The fire was reported around 9 p.m. on Saturday near Sign 10 in the channel and the dog park.
Lake Havasu City Fire personnel on scene did not know the exact cause of the fire, and it remains under investigation. It was estimated to have grown to 40 feet by 40 feet in size, and no injuries were reported.
The fire was put out within minutes of responding, LHCFD personnel said.
After the fire was out, fire fighters continued to spray the area with water to eliminate any hot spots that could reignite the flames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.