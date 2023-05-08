A Bullhead City man was arrested this weekend on charges of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old victim.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Bullhead City residence at about 1 a.m. Saturday, after receiving reports of a fight in progress. Deputies reportedly found the victim at the scene, who had suffered severe injuries caused by stabbing.
Detectives assumed investigation in the case, and soon arrested Jorge A. Rosales-Torres, 42, at the scene.
Torres was transported to Mohave County Jail without incident. Investigation remained ongoing as of Monday.
