Bullhead City Police officers are looking for a man they say was involved in a Dec. 14 robbery of a Maverik gas station. Matthew David Patrick, 18, and Anthony Robert Wartella, 19, were identified by police as suspects in the robbery of the convenience store on Desert Foothills Boulevard. Police say two male suspects stole merchandise while a third male suspect physically assaulted the female employee, dragging her as she tried to get help. The trio fled with hundreds of dollars worth of tobacco products, police said. The third male is believed by police. to be Anthony Dewayne Finley, 18. Shortly thereafter, two of the men smashed the front window of the Minit Serve store and stole cash, police said.
Patrick and Wartella face charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and burglary, according to a police department news release.
Patrick was arrested on a felony warrant in Laughlin, Nevada, on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He was expected to be booked into Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, where he will await extradition back to Mohave County.
Police are still seeking the whereabouts of Wartella. Anyone with information may call Bullhead City Police at 928-763-1999.
