A Bullhead City woman was found deceased in her home this weekend, after police were called to the location in reference to a burglary.
The incident occurred early Saturday, when police say Christine L. Walters, 65, forced entry into a Bullhead City home. Nearby homeowners reported that they had not seen their neighbor in the residence for about a year, and assumed that she had moved away.
According to police, responding officers found pry marks on the door that may have indicated forced entry into the residence, and Walters was allegedly found rummaging through property inside. Through their investigation, police also learned that Walters may have been present in the home on Sept. 8, when she allegedly removed purses, bags and clothing belonging to the victim to sell online.
Police also found the victim in the residence, deceased in her bathtub. The victim’s remains appeared to be mummified, according to police, and it was unknown how long she had been deceased.
Walters was transported from the scene to Mohave County Jail on two counts of burglary.
Detectives then served a search warrant at Walter’s own residence, and obtained a warrant to search her vehicle. During the execution of those warrants, police allegedly found items belonging to the victim including her birth certificate, IRS paperwork, driver’s license and credit cards.
Police also reportedly found drug paraphernalia and usable amounts of methamphetamine on Walter’s property.
Detectives have requested that Mohave County prosecutors file additional charges against Walters for the alleged theft of credit cards, as well as possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.
As of Tuesday, Walters no longer appeared to be in custody at Mohave County Jail.
