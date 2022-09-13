Christine Walters

Christine L. Walters.

A Bullhead City woman was found deceased in her home this weekend, after police were called to the location in reference to a burglary.

The incident occurred early Saturday, when police say Christine L. Walters, 65, forced entry into a Bullhead City home. Nearby homeowners reported that they had not seen their neighbor in the residence for about a year, and assumed that she had moved away.

0
1
1
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.