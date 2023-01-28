A civilian was wounded as Bullhead City police exchanged gunfire with a barricaded subject Friday night. The shooting victim was last reported in stable condition at the Las Vegas hospital where he is being treated, according to police department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt.
There’s no word yet how the incident began, but Fromelt said the ordeal unfolded at the Silver View RV Resort at Silver Creek and Gold Rush Road in Bullhead City. She said the unidentified armed male suspect was taken into custody when he emerged from a trailer following a 7.5-hour standoff with police.
"The suspect fired numerous rounds at police and several officers returned fire,” Fromelt said in a Facebook post. "One of the rounds shot by the suspect reportedly went through a nearby trailer and struck an innocent bystander.”
No officers were injured.
There's no outline of the timing of the ordeal; when the standoff began, when the bystander was wounded and when the subject surrendered.
Further details are expected at some point from the Lake Havasu City police department. The agency will be conducting an independent investigation, standard procedure, because this was an officer-involved shooting.
