A murder committed in 2005 may have been solved this week, after DNA evidence allegedly identified a California man as the perpetrator.
On Thursday, Lake Havasu City Police officials announced that a suspect was now in custody in the death of 45-year-old Ottawa resident Barbara I. Kalow, who was allegedly killed in Havasu while on vacation 17 years ago. Now suspect 60-year-old Stacy Childs, of Santa Cruz, will await extradition to Arizona, where he is expected to stand trial in Kalow’s death.
Kalow visited Lake Havasu City while on vacation in early April of that year. She stayed at the Windsor Inn, where her body was found by housekeeping staff about two days after her arrival. Although there appeared to be no indication of a struggle, Lake Havasu City Police Detectives noted her death as suspicious when they observed Kalow’s vehicle to be missing from the hotel’s parking lot. An autopsy later showed her cause of death to have been asphyxiation by force.
Havasu investigators sought Kalow’s vehicle, a silver 2005 PT Cruiser that had been rented out of Las Vegas. That vehicle was later found abandoned on Interstate 15 in California, and pieces of the vehicle were processed for possible fingerprint and DNA evidence - which may ultimately have led to Childs’ identification as Kalow’s killer this year.
At the time of Kalow’s death, the homicide was believed to be a crime of opportunity, and that Kalow did not know her killer.
As of Thursday, Childs remained in custody at Santa Cruz County Jail without bond.
