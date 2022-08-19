The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department this week announced the arrest of a California man on eight counts of human smuggling in the area of Fort Mohave.

According to the report, patrol deputies conducted a traffic stop early Wednesday morning on a black SUV, which was allegedly driven by Huntington Park resident Ricardo Escamilla, 53. According to investigators, the vehicle was fixed with nearly-opaque window tint when deputies approached the driver, and officials could hear the sound of movement inside after knocking on one of the windows.

