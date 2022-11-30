A California resident is in custody this week, after Lake Havasu City Police officers allegedly intercepted him after a kidnapping incident reported near the Shops at Lake Havasu.
Officers responded to the 5600 block of State Route 95 at about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, after receiving reports of a kidnapping in progress. According to the report, witnesses said that a male suspect - ultimately identified by police as 37-year-old Stockton resident Duston S. Houser - physically removed the victim from a local business, causing bodily injury.
Houser then allegedly led the victim to the parking lot, where he forced the victim into a small black vehicle before driving away at a high rate of speed. According to police, Houser drove into the desert near Mile Marker 191, at which time the victim reportedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot back toward the highway.
Police say Houser caught up to the victim alongside State Route 95, at which time officers arrived at the scene. Houser was taken into custody without incident.
The victim, who reportedly suffered minor injuries, was transported from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment. Investigators say Houser and the victim were acquainted, and had been in a prior domestic violence dispute earlier that day.
Houser has been charged with kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated domestic violence and one count of disorderly conduct.
The suspect was held on a $50,000 cash bond after an initial court appearance, and transferred to Mohave County Jail to await a felony indictment in Mohave Superior Court.
As of Wednesday, Houser did not appear to be on the Mohave County Jail’s inmate roster.
