NEEDLES — A California resident died Thursday afternoon after drowning at a boat ramp in Needles, deputies say.
Around 3:55 p.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a drowning report. Deputies discovered the victim, Allen Avalos, 41, of Fontana, Calif. entered the water at a boat ramp located at the 500 block of Beach Drive in Needles with some friends.
After several minutes, his friends noticed Avalos was missing. He was found and pulled from the water by his friends, and deputies began CPR when they arrived on scene.
Avalos was transported by ambulance to the Colorado River Medical Center in Needles, but despite life saving measures, he was pronounced deceased,
Avalos has been turned over to the care of the SBCS Coroner's Division.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy M. Bush of the Colorado River Station / Needles Police Department at (760) 326-9200. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to use the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com
