LAUGHLIN, Nev. — A media member working at the offroad races at Laughlin was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle that apparently suffered a mechanical failure on the utility terrain vehicle course.
The crash occurred Saturday morning during the Laughlin Desert Classic, UTV races conducted by Best in the Desert.
BITD conducts races in Laughlin annually.
While the crash remains under investigation, witnesses at the site reported that a vehicle in the competition suffered a major front-end failure after landing a jump on the rugged, winding 17-mile course that begins and ends in the Laughlin Event Center and meanders across Needles Highway and through the Laughlin desert.
After landing, the four-wheeled UTV made a sharp right turn and crashed into an area where media were allowed to take photographs and video of the event.
The victim was described as a cameraman but his media affiliation was not made publicly available.
No other injuries were immediately reported.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which provides law enforcement for unincorporated areas of Clark County, did not respond to requests for additional information at either Laughlin Substation or Metro's Las Vegas headquarters.
The name, age and hometown of the victim has not been released, nor has any information about the driver or vehicle involved in the crash.
Following the accident, racing was suspended while emergency personnel responded but resumed later Saturday on a modified course that bypassed about a one-mile segment that included the crash site.
Crash investigators were at the site for most of Saturday afternoon.
Saturday was the fourth of five days of Laughlin Desert Classic activities.
The final day of the event is scheduled to begin on schedule, at 7 a.m. today, with conclusion after 4 p.m.
