Beating cancer is by no means an easy feat. But for those who have survived, the Cancer Association of Havasu was ready this weekend to offer celebration, and good food, at the organization's annual Cancer Survivor's Day Breakfast.
The event took place Saturday morning at Shugrue's Restaurant, where dozens of cancer survivors and their families gathered in an annual celebration of survival, friendship and victory over a disease that kills more than 600,000 U.S. citizens per year.
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy attended the event, where he read a mayoral proclamation to signify June 3 as "Cancer Survivor's Day."
"I salute all cancer survivors and those who support them, including the Cancer Association of Lake Havasu," Sheehy said. "The organization provides low-cost, early detection screenings, public education and support groups for cancer survivors in our community ... I urge all citizens to join in this joyous celebration as we celebrate this morning."
Cancer Association President Jolene Jensen said at the event that the club's efforts to provide emotional and other support for Havasu residents in need of it.
"We support each other," Jensen said. "We help each other and get through this together. The Havasu Community Health Foundation has many support groups - Not just cancer ... If the foundation can help any way, keep our number handy. We don't want to be the best kept secret in Havasu. Please let people know about our services. We help pay for mammograms, we've payed for some blood tests and things, at very low costs. You need to know that early detection is going to save your life, whatever kind of cancer it is."
The Havasu Cancer Association is a branch of the Lake Havasu Community Health Foundation. For more information about the organization or its services, visit havasucommunityhealthfoundation.org.
