A three-vehicle accident left one car centered on the median of Lake Havasu Avenue and two other vehicles damaged on Friday evening.
Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, Lake Havasu City Police and Fire Department personnel responded to the area of 491 Lake Havasu Avenue North, near the plaza that holds Domino's Pizza and Modern Laundromat, for a reported injury accident.
Three vehicles were involved — a gray Toyota Corolla Hybrid, a silver Nissan Murano, and a Buick LeSabre. The Corolla and Nissan were both located in the driveway into the Domino's Plaza, and the Buick ended up on the center median. The Corolla suffered damage to the front left bumper.
Both north and southbound lanes were blocked temporarily, and the Buick was towed from the scene.
Police officers on scene directed all questions to the active LHCPD public information officer, noting that a patrol sergeant was no longer at the scene. Attempts to reach a PIO were unsuccessful as of 9 p.m. Friday.
