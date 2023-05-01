A former Lake Havasu City doctor is now awaiting trial on almost 50 felony counts, after an investigation by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. Now, attorneys for the state and defense will have more time than usual to prepare.
Defendant Jose A. Lopez, 40, has the constitutional right to a speedy trial. In most felony cases, Arizona law dictates that such a trial must happen within 150 to 180 days of his arraignment in Mohave Superior Court. But on Monday, Mohave Superior Judge Derek Carlisle approved a motion to designate Lopez’ case as “complex” - A distinction that will extend Lopez’ trial to within 270 days of his Dec. 19 arraignment as attorneys prepare to speak with potential witnesses and make their arguments.
According to Carlisle, three factors prompted his decision on Monday to designate Lopez’ case as “complex,” including the number of felony counts against Lopez, as well as the fact that the combined accusations include multiple counts of six separate violations, and indications by the defense that multiple witnesses would be called at Lopez’ trial. Carlisle also cited the volume of evidence which may already exist after the Attorney General’s investigation.
Lopez once treated his patients at the Institute for Male Health and Performance, at 89 Civic Center Lane - An office space he shared with physician Essa Sidiqi, of Havasu Primary Care.
Details of the investigation or the exact nature of the accusations against Lopez were not made public as of Monday. According to the Attorney General’s Office, an Arizona grand jury indicted Lopez Dec. 5 on four counts of fraud, one count of conspiracy, 41 counts of computer tampering, one count of identity theft and one count of money laundering.
Lake Havasu City Police officers took Lopez into custody on Dec. 16, at a location on the 2000 block of McCulloch Boulevard.
According to prosecutors, Lopez may have unlawfully obtained employment, prescription medications or financial benefit under false pretenses, through a fraudulent scheme that spanned from June 17 to March 2021.
Among the offenses listed, state prosecutors believe Lopez stole Sidiqi’s identity, which Lopez may have used to forge prescriptions for medications including Albuterol, Norel Ad, Hydroxizine, Meloxicam, Baclofen and others while practicing alongside Sidiqi.
Havasu resident Bonnie M. Elizarraraz was also indicted in the alleged scheme, and now faces one count each of fraud and conspiracy in the case.
As attorneys prepare for Lopez’ eventual trial, the Attorney General’s Office is seeking the assistance of any Lake Havasu City or Mohave County residents who received treatment from Lopez. Those patients are asked to contact the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Health Care Fraud and Abuse Section at 928-778-7463.
Lopez’ next scheduled appearance in Mohave Superior Court will be at a June 27 status conference in the case.
With the case now designated as “complex,” Carlisle is expected to schedule regular case management conferences every 30 to 45 days. Attorneys will be required to file a joint case management report in the case at least two days prior to each case management conference.
As of Monday, Lopez and Elizarraraz remained free from custody.
