The Chemehuevi Indian Tribe’s popular resort and casino is set to reopen about a week ahead of schedule, after closing earlier this month due to coronavirus concerns.
The announcement came Friday, after employees who came into contact with the virus were sent home to self-quarantine. Since the casino was closed July 10, however, no additional tribal employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The casino was closed for a second time this year on July 10, when tribal officials learned that casino employees came into contact with the virus at a training seminar five days prior. The coronavirus may have affected at least two business departments essential in the casino’s operation, tribal officials said, and plans were made to close the casino for two weeks.
Tribal employees will continue to record visitors’ body temperature before boarding the ferry to Havasu Landing, and protective face masks will be required for casino patrons.
The tribe will continue to enforce social distancing measures, and the casino’s TuKuKan restaurant will offer meals for takeout only.
According to a press release from the tribe Friday afternoon, the casino will reopen at 7 a.m. July 20.
