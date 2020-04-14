A Lake Havasu City child died early Tuesday morning in a dirt bike accident.
Police were called to the 2400 block of San Juan Drive at about 12:15 a.m., where the 15-year-old driver was reported to have crashed into the rear of a parked trailer. The driver was not wearing protective gear, the report said, and his motorcycle was not equipped with lights to aid him.
The child, who has not been identified by investigators, was reported dead at the scene. According to police, the victim’s family has been notified and the crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon. Speed was believed to have been a contributing factor in the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.