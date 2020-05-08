A 3-year-old child was attacked by an unleashed dog Wednesday afternoon in the area of London Bridge Beach.
The incident was reported at about 3:20 p.m., where witnesses said the dog’s owner met with a family at the Bridgewater Channel’s beach area. The dog’s owner spent several hours with the victim’s parents, while the child played with the dog in and out of the water.
According to police, the dog’s owner and the child’s parents monitored their play. The dog bit the victim suddenly, police say, as the child and dog played with a ball.
The child suffered serious facial injuries during the attack, and was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center from the scene. The dog, who was identified as a six-year-old mastiff-Rottweiler mix, was taken into custody by Animal Control officers due to an alleged lack of current vaccinations.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, the incident remains under investigation, and no citations have been issued in the case as of Thursday afternoon.
Dogs are permitted in all city parks under Lake Havasu City ordinance, with the exception of Rotary Park, but must be leashed at all times unless they are in a designated dog park. Owners of unleashed dogs can face sanctions as much as $1,000, according to the ordinance.
(5) comments
Both dog owners and dog bite victims have a duty to report dog bites to MCACC. By law, any dog reported for biting must be quarantined for 10 days. If MCACC deems it safe, the dog may be quarantin and
Unlike many states, Arizona does not follow the “one free bite” policy, where the owner may not be held liable for damages the first time his or her dog bites someone. This means a dog owner can be liable for a dog bite injury regardless of whether the dog has bitten someone before.
Now the question for this reporter is Did they quarantine this dog? What is the penalty for owner? Isn’t leaving the scene of a Libelous action by Your dog a crime? All these questions need attention. Please do Your best to find the answers. A three year old child’s life has been traumatized and changed forever. Chief Dan Doyle can you please help? Your police Departments Mission Statement on your website says :
Welcome to the Lake Havasu City Police Department. We have the privilege of presenting the programs and accomplishments of the department and the many members that dedicated themselves to make our community a safe and crime free place to live and work. We continue to strive to provide the highest quality of police services available. As stated in the department mission statement we are committed to ensuring a safe and secure community.
Please don’t let this little boy down. Help his family seek justice and accountability. God bless the first responders and good samaritans who provided assistance in their time of need. 🙏
This article is so wrong! The parents did not meet up with the dog owner, they had no idea who she was!! She happened to be throwing the ball for her unleashed dog next to them for a period of time and the baby did try to play with the ball. Out of nowhere the dog mauled his face.Then, what This article does not tell you is, this Evil women tried to take off in her van with her dog and was chased down by two good Samaritans and then pulled over by the police. They need to put that dog down before he kills someone’s baby next.
Spot on.
Also not sure where the reporter is from but “several hours” to me is a lot more than showing up to the beach, having the spot set up around 1pm, then being brutally attacked by a 145lb mastiff mix and drove out in the back of an ambulance all by 3:30. Which he was later air lifted to Phoenix children’s hospital. To yes receive over 200 stitches on his face, every puncture wound/gash being down to bone.
That lady literally tried sneaking away LESS THAN 10 MINUTES after dog attacked.
This child was not allegedly mauled, he was mauled and I have seen the post surgery pictures that included over 200 stitches on his face after being lifeflighted to Phoenix. This paper seems clueless at times. I am still waiting on the story of the 28 year old Alaska man that murdered two people and sent two children to children hospital in Phoenix from 4 months ago. Still waiting for the toxicology test?
Same here - was thinking the other day about what is being hidden from the public regarding that driver - we already know more about the man who caused the accident on Lake Havasu Avenue on Wednesday than we know about the man who killed two people on 95 a few months ago... Why is his info being hidden??? Wish the paper would explain their lack of interest.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.