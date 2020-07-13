A child is dead after suffering from heatstroke while hiking in SARA Park this weekend.
Lake Havasu City first responders were called to the SARA Park trailhead at about 11 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a 14-year-old hiker suffering from a heat-related emergency. According to city officials, the victim was hiking with a group of six family members for about three hours in the area before paramedics were called.
As outside temperatures exceeded 110 degrees, the victim was found on a trail in the park about six minutes after emergency crews arrived. She was treated at the scene before she was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with what was determined to be life-threatening heat-related illness. According to Lake Havasu City officials, the victim did not survive.
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department advises residents and visitors to avoid hiking during the region’s summer months without plenty of water. Hikers should start early, know the area, inform others of their hiking plans, carry a fully-charged mobile phone, and to know their limits.
