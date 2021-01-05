A passenger van carrying 12 people rolled over on I-40 Monday afternoon, ejecting one child from the vehicle.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety Media Relations Specialist Bart Graves, the accident took place at about 12:35 p.m., at Milepost 9. Graves says the accident occurred when the van rolled over on the side of the highway.
According to preliminary reports, there were no fatalities as result of the accident, and the ejected passenger was conscious when public safety officials arrived at the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
