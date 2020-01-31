A missing child was found dead in Golden Valley Thursday evening, after a search by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies.
The child, identified as 9-year-old Alexander Lee, was last seen at noon Thursday, when he was riding a green all-terrain vehicle. After he was reported missing, Mohave County Search and Rescue volunteers canvassed the area. He was found in a wash at about 9:15 p.m., the victim of a traffic accident.
Medical personnel were unable to resuscitate the child, and he was declared dead at the scene. The investigation into Lee’s death remained ongoing as of Friday.
Readers with any information as to the circumstances behind Lee’s death are asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.
