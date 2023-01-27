A jury has found Christopher Begaye guilty of attempted murder charges. Begaye was accused of shooting his wife on Aug. 9 in Lake Havasu City.
According to police, the Aug. 9 shooting took place while Begaye and his wife were traveling in the area of Park Terrace Avenue. Prosecutors say the couple were habitual methamphetamine users, and were arguing at the time of the incident. During that argument, Begaye allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim.
Keep watching HavasuNews.com for updates on this story.
