Lake Havasu City and Mohave County have announced office closures for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.
Offices for both agencies will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 31. Offices will reopen for business on Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday of that week and Monday, Jan. 3, for the full week.
Aquatic Center and Havasu Mobility services are unavailable. Lake Havasu City Police and Fire Department services are unaffected, however administrative offices are closed.
Trash and recycling services are not impacted.
