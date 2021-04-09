KINGMAN -- Six weeks after a cyberattack hobbled operations for the City of Kingman, things are slowly getting back to normal. City officials said Friday they are working with various agencies and an insurance provider to conduct a forensic investigation into the attack. Investigators are trying to pinpoint whether the criminal cyberattack originated from a specific employee's email, or a link to a corrupted website, the city said. The analysis will determine whether any information was lost or damaged.
Kingman's information technology department has been working to bring government operations back online at a safe pace, the city said in a news release. The work has required visits to more than 20 city work sites as staff restores email, internet access and some specialized programs. Some city work functions, specialized software and files won't be accessible for some time, the city said. The municipal court system is unaffected.
The city said in a news release that it never lost control of its network, but email and other operations were affected. Kingman residents or people who need to contact the city may call 928-753-8535, but callers may experience a busy signal because of large call volumes, the city city said. The City of Kingman is unable to process automatic online credit card payments until further notice. The city is waiving all delinquent billing fees and will resume normal bank drafting processes beginning with utility bills with a due date of April 12.
