City offices are closed on Friday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday and Friday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Day holiday.
Aquatic Center and Havasu Mobility services are unavailable. Police and Fire Department services are unaffected, however administrative offices are closed.
All city offices resume normal schedules on Monday, Dec. 28, following the Christmas holiday and Monday, Jan. 4, following the New Year’s Day holiday.
The Aquatic Center is open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve for morning lap swim and exercise classes until noon.
Trash and recycling services for Friday, Dec. 25, are collected on Saturday, Dec. 26. Trash and recycling services for Friday, Jan. 1, are collected on Saturday, Jan. 2.
