While Memorial Day weekend is always sure to pack the water with boaters, you won't find them parked along the Bridgewater Channel this year. Due to continued cororonavirus concerns, the Channel will remain closed for mooring this weekend, and it will stay that way for two more weeks.
The Channel was closed to mooring on March 31 to "help slow community spread of the covid-19," the city said in a press release. Anyone in violation is subject to civil sanctions, including a fine.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the city is aiming for June 1 to lift the mooring restriction, in an effort to gradually reopen the city in accordance with national guidelines also being followed by the state.
The White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued “gating criteria” that states and regions are urged to satisfy before proceeding to a phased reopening. That criteria includes “a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses” and “covid-like syndromic cases reported within a 14-day period” and a downward trajectory of documented cases “or positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period.”
May 16 was Havasu’s first mass coronavirus testing effort so far, and an estimated 400 tests were expected to be administered during the event.
Sheehy explained that June 1 allows for 14 days to pass after this mass testing was completed. This provides time for test results to come back and more data to be collected, painting a clearer picture of Havasu’s coronavirus numbers.
