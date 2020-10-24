The Mohave County Sheriff’s office is seeking information from the public in a 2003 homicide.
The “cold case” began Dec. 27, 2003, when Mohave County investigators were called to a Bullhead City location in reference to a deceased woman found in the desert.
The victim was identified as 44-year-old Millie R. Dauster. According to investigators, Dauster’s body suffered obvious signs of trauma, and appeared as though she was dragged to the location. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says that recent storms at the time had washed away any identifiable tracks in the area.
“Our Special Investigations Unit is working on several cases at the moment, and this was one where we believe new attention might bring new information,” said Mohave County Sheriff’s Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen.
According to Mortensen, public outreach can be a valuable tool in solving cold cases. Through social media, investigators are able to dispense information quickly and with a further reach than would otherwise be possible, Mortensen said.
“We don’t have a whole lot, and we’re hoping to get new information from revisiting it,” Mortensen said. “We’ve had success in this at least one case I know of, when a person was found deceased. Within two days after posting it on social media, we made contact with their next of kin - something we weren’t able to do for years prior.”
Dauster was known to frequent Las Vegas and Laughlin. She is described as a woman of 5’9”, 170 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde hair.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s special investigations unit at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408. Tips can also be made to the department’s toll-free number at 1-800-522-4312.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.