By John Gutekunst
Today’s News-Herald
PARKER — The Tribal Council of the Colorado River Indian Tribes has approved lessening the coronavirus restrictions on Tribal lands. The resolution approved March 28 still mandates that masks be worn in public places and that requests must be made for large gatherings. Tribal members are also encouraged to limit their contacts outside their immediate families and to get vaccinated.
As of March 30, the Tribes has seen 1,788 positive cases from their members who were tested at Indian Health Services. Of the Tribes’ 4,500 members, close to 40 percent have or have had the virus. There have been 26 coronavirus-related deaths among Tribal members.
There were just five new cases between Feb. 27 and March 23, which the resolution describes as a “significant decrease” in the number of new cases. The resolution cites this decrease as one of the reasons for lifting some of the restrictions.
One aspect of the restrictions is a “phased in” reopening of businesses on Tribal land. They will be allowed to be at 50 percent capacity in April, 75 percent capacity in May, and at 100 percent in June.
