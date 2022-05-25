Pizza Party 3

CRIT Police Officer J. Prichard hands out candy to the youngsters at a 2017 event in Parker. 

 

 Pioneer photo/John Gutekunst
A police sergeant with the Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department is in stable condition at a Phoenix-area hospital after he was hit by a car on State Route 95 on Saturday.
CRIT said in a news release that Sgt. Jason Prichard and another officer were responding to a medical call at Milepost 147. After assisting the person on the highway, Prichard was standing on the roadway and was struck by an out-of-control vehicle. The driver of the vehicle tried to flee but was quickly detained by other officers, CRIT said. 
Prichard suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital in Phoenix.
The incident remains under investigation.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.