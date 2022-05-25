Colorado River Indian Tribes officer in stable condition after highway accident
Today's News-Herald
-
- Updated
- 0
A police sergeant with the Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department is in stable condition at a Phoenix-area hospital after he was hit by a car on State Route 95 on Saturday.
CRIT said in a news release that Sgt. Jason Prichard and another officer were responding to a medical call at Milepost 147. After assisting the person on the highway, Prichard was standing on the roadway and was struck by an out-of-control vehicle. The driver of the vehicle tried to flee but was quickly detained by other officers, CRIT said.
Prichard suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital in Phoenix.
The incident remains under investigation.
