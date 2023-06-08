If the Lake Havasu region’s blazing summer temperatures were a kind of storm, local residents would be in the eye of it this week.
Lake Havasu City residents may have noticed cooler than usual temperatures since Monday, with daytime highs in the low 90s - During a time of year when daytime temperatures often approach or exceed 105 degrees, daily. And according to the National Weather Service, Havasu can expect relatively cool weather for the next few weeks.
Weather officials predict temperatures of about 100 degrees through Friday and Saturday, before those temperatures fall to 94 degrees on Monday. Next week, daytime high temperatures aren’t expected to break 100 again until Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center expects that much of the Southwestern United States could see below-average temperatures through June 30, while the Eastern half of the United States can expect a 50% or higher probability of warmer temperatures for the rest of the month.
According to National Weather Service, Arizona residents might think of this month’s cooler weather as an “appetizer” for the monsoon season to come.
A pre-monsoon cool
Monsoon season in Arizona takes place from June 15 through Sept. 30, when Pacific winds carry cool, humid air over much of the desert Southwest. When those humid currents meet Arizona’s extreme summer heat, the result is a season of sporadic, heavy rainfall throughout Arizona.
“We’re seeing persistent upper-level low pressure this week, lingering over Southern California,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Woods. “It’s keeping us nice and cool, and it looks like it’ll stick around until next week. Our biggest concern during this time of year is the heat, but that doesn’t seem to be a factor right now. But this isn’t really a monsoon weather pattern.”
High-altitude, high-pressure currents over Arizona could still bring rainfall north of Havasu, Woods said this week. And although flash-flooding may be unlikely, Woods didn’t rule out the possibility over the next several months.
“This is an appetizer for hopeful monsoon weather in the Havasu area,” Woods said.
Monsoon season is coming
According to weather officials, Monsoon Season is responsible for about 40%-50% of Northern Arizona’s annual precipitation. And for Lake Havasu City, last year’s monsoon season was an unusually wet one.
In 2022, Havasu and its surrounding areas received a recorded 3.13 inches of rainfall, compared to a 1.01-inch average for the season.
According to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, precipitation in the area of Lake Havasu City will remain consistent with annual rainfall averages. But daily summer temperatures from July through September are expected to be hotter than average, according to long-term projections.
Be prepared
Severe monsoon rainfall may not happen often in Lake Havasu City, storms have historically created a public hazard in other parts of Mohave County including Kingman and areas further north on I-40.
According to the Arizona Emergency Information Network, a little planning can go a long way for residents who plan to brave monsoon weather this year.
In the event of a monsoon-related emergency, the network recommends that residents write and rehearse a family communication plan that includes a meeting place and out-of-town contacts. Residents should build an emergency “go-kit” with enough nonperishable food and water to last families (including pets) at least 72 hours. Family prescriptions, copies of important documents should be included as well.
Residents are advised to know what hazards are in communities where they travel. Residents should also remain vigilant against hazards where they live, such as loose debris and overhanging trees.
According to the Emergency Information Network, residents should remain wary of running water and possible flooding on Arizona roadways. Dust storms may also pose a hazard to drivers, as visibility may be extremely limited, and residents are advised to pull over and wait for the dust to subside.
During monsoon weather, the network also recommends that residents take shelter during a possible thunderstorms, and remain cautious of possible landslides in rocky areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.