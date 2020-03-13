Mohave Community College will extend spring break one week for students and cancel public events on its campuses in response to the coronavirus.
Students will resume classes on March 30. Public events on college campuses are canceled until April 3, at which time college officials will reevaluate the possibility of continuing with scheduled events, said James Jarman. He is MCC’s communications director.
“There are no confirmed cases connected to the college, but following Governor Ducey’s state of emergency declaration and the announcement of more confirmed cases in Arizona, the college is taking several proactive measures to help protect our students, employees and the communities we serve,” said MCC President Stacy Klippenstein.
Jarman said MCC employees will continue to work their normal schedules during the extended student break. Faculty will establish online education courses in preparation of a possible escalation in coronavirus cases in Arizona and the tristate region, which may force the college to limit on campus classes.
The college is suspending all of its community education courses. These are non-credit courses, such as jewelry making and yoga. People who pre-paid for courses that are to be canceled will receive their money back under the college refund policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.