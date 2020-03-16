Due to coronavirus transmission concerns, many changes, closures and cancellations have occurred in Lake Havasu City. Some facilities are closed until further notice, while other outdoor events are proceeding as planned. The information is current as of Monday afternoon.
CLOSURES
Most closures are in effect until further notice.
Lake Havasu Unified School District
All Lake Havasu City schools closed until March 27.
Senior Center
All events canceled.
Aquatic Center
100 Park Ave.
All related activities, events and classes canceled.
Mohave Community College
All public events canceled. Classes resume March 30.
Fire stations
All fire stations are closed to public tours and non-emergency visits.
ASU Havasu
Campus closed. Classes remain online through the balance of the semester.
Nautical Resort
All weddings and receptions canceled.
Event cancellations
March 17
The Troubadour Experience: A Tribute to George Strait
ASU Havastartup showcase and awards ceremony
March 18
Friends and Family Fun Day at Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge
March 19
Chamber of Commerce mixer
March 20
Dunham Magical Night of Music
March 21
Domestic Violence Walk
Top Brass Quintet concert
Desert Hills Fire District Station Spaghetti dinner
Flag retirement ceremony at Campbell Ranch
March 25
Master Gardeners’ pruning seminar
March 26
Cooking for Cancer
March 27
London Bridge Women’s Club Bunco Fund Raiser
Cancer Association’s “Tee Up” Golf Tourney
Colorado River Building Industry Association Home Show
April 3-5
Lake Havasu Marine Association Annual Boat Show
London Bridge Renaissance Faire & Joust
April 4
Desert Hills Fire District Station pancake breakfast
Remaining open
Mohave County Library
1770 N. McCulloch Blvd.
The library is open, but all programs in the meeting rooms have been canceled.
City parks
All city parks remain open. Additional cleaning measures are in place to clean playgrounds, park equipment and restrooms.
Lake Havasu City
administrative offices
2330 McCulloch N. Blvd.
Crazy Horse Campgrounds
1534 Beachcomber Blvd.
World Off-Road Championship Series: Motorcycles Weekend will occur as planned.
Lake Havasu Museum of History
320 London Bridge Road.
Havasu Community Health Foundation
94 S. Acoma Blvd.
Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank
1980 Kiowa Blvd.
United States Post Office
1750 N. McCulloch Blvd.
Justice and municipal court system
Courts remain open, but lobby access is limited. Courts are serving only scheduled hearings, warrants, and orders of protection. Correspondence and filings to the courts can be placed in the drop-box or mailed. Payments are made by visiting azcourtpay.com, or by contacting the Municipal Court at 928-453-0748 or Justice Court at 928-453-0705.
what about the swap meet?
