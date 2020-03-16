Due to coronavirus transmission concerns, many changes, closures and cancellations have occurred in Lake Havasu City. Some facilities are closed until further notice, while other outdoor events are proceeding as planned. The information is current as of Monday afternoon.

CLOSURES

Most closures are in effect until further notice.

Lake Havasu Unified School District

All Lake Havasu City schools closed until March 27.

Senior Center

All events canceled.

Aquatic Center

100 Park Ave.

All related activities, events and classes canceled.

Mohave Community College

All public events canceled. Classes resume March 30.

Fire stations

All fire stations are closed to public tours and non-emergency visits.

ASU Havasu

Campus closed. Classes remain online through the balance of the semester.

Nautical Resort

All weddings and receptions canceled.

Event cancellations

March 17

The Troubadour Experience: A Tribute to George Strait

ASU Havastartup showcase and awards ceremony

March 18

Friends and Family Fun Day at Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge

March 19

Chamber of Commerce mixer

March 20

Dunham Magical Night of Music

March 21

Domestic Violence Walk

Top Brass Quintet concert

Desert Hills Fire District Station Spaghetti dinner

Flag retirement ceremony at Campbell Ranch

March 25

Master Gardeners’ pruning seminar

March 26

Cooking for Cancer

March 27

London Bridge Women’s Club Bunco Fund Raiser

Cancer Association’s “Tee Up” Golf Tourney

Colorado River Building Industry Association Home Show

April 3-5

Lake Havasu Marine Association Annual Boat Show

London Bridge Renaissance Faire & Joust

April 4

Desert Hills Fire District Station pancake breakfast

Remaining open

Mohave County Library

1770 N. McCulloch Blvd.

The library is open, but all programs in the meeting rooms have been canceled.

City parks

All city parks remain open. Additional cleaning measures are in place to clean playgrounds, park equipment and restrooms.

Lake Havasu City

administrative offices

2330 McCulloch N. Blvd.

Crazy Horse Campgrounds

1534 Beachcomber Blvd.

World Off-Road Championship Series: Motorcycles Weekend will occur as planned.

Lake Havasu Museum of History

320 London Bridge Road.

Havasu Community Health Foundation

94 S. Acoma Blvd.

Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank

1980 Kiowa Blvd.

United States Post Office

1750 N. McCulloch Blvd.

Justice and municipal court system

Courts remain open, but lobby access is limited. Courts are serving only scheduled hearings, warrants, and orders of protection. Correspondence and filings to the courts can be placed in the drop-box or mailed. Payments are made by visiting azcourtpay.com, or by contacting the Municipal Court at 928-453-0748 or Justice Court at 928-453-0705.

(1) comment

Jimmy B

what about the swap meet?

Report Add Reply

