The Lake Havasu City Council took no further action after an executive session on Tuesday to evaluate City Manager Jess Knudson, but will meet again on Thursday to discuss the matter further.
The City Council was in executive session for about three hours to continue an evaluation of Knudson’s performance that initially started in an executive session on Aug. 25. Council’s discussions followed the release of potentially embarrassing photos and videos, along with an anonymous letter that derided Knudson’s management style and called for him to be fired.
The City Council once again promised to take further steps to review and evaluate the city manager with another special meeting on Thursday, starting at 6 p.m.
City Council members are not allowed to disclose what is discussed during an executive session by state law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.