The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has approved the canvass of this year’s general election, after a week of delay in protest of perceived flaws in the election processes of Arizona’s largest county.
Supervisors approved this year’s canvass by unanimous decision, although two supervisors stated that they did so under duress at a special meeting that took place Monday in Kingman.
The county’s governing board was scheduled to discuss and possibly approve the official canvass of Mohave County’s election at the board’s Nov. 21 meeting. That vote was delayed as a matter of protest, according to officials including Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, of Bullhead City.
The 2022 general election saw a shift to Democratic leadership in Arizona, with state Democrats gaining victories in the Arizona Governor’s Office, the secretary of state’s office and in the U.S. Senate. According to Mohave County Republican officials, much of the blame for those results comes from Maricopa County, which itself is home to more than half of Arizona’s population.
But although Mohave County officials may have misgivings about the results of this year’s election, Angius said on Monday that the task of approving the election canvass is a matter of procedure - county supervisors are required to vote on that canvass, but may not refuse to approve that canvass under Arizona statute.
“Delaying this vote again will only prolong the agony without actually changing anything,” Angius said Monday afternoon. “What we certify here today is only Mohave County’s vote. I’m confident about this county under (Mohave County Elections Director) Allen Tempert and (County Recorder Kristi Blair). To not certify this election at all, I think, was never our intent. It would certainly disenfranchise the voters of Mohave County and hurt our candidates who worked so hard to get elected.”
Failure by Mohave County to certify this year’s election before the statutory deadline of Nov. 28 (without ballots outstanding) would have invalidated all Mohave County elections, according to the board’s legal counsel this week. And such a failure may have represented an act of malfeasance of office by county officials - a Class 2 misdemeanor under Arizona statute.
“I suggest that in the coming months and years we work with our state legislature to make the changes we need, both for our county and for our state, and to make our voices heard,” Angius said. “Arizona - and that is Maricopa County - is the laughingstock of the country and the world. And they don’t even seem to care, which is even more frightening. I will vote to certify this canvass under duress for the chaos Maricopa County has forced into our election process.”
According to Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, Angius’ concerns are shared by people throughout the country. Yet there would be no victory for Mohave County or Arizona in the political statement made by not approving the canvass of this year’s election in Mohave County.
“A significant percentage of Arizona’s voters seem to have misgivings about the state of Arizona’s election process,” Lingenfelter said. “I’ve received emails from Georgia, Michigan, and telephone calls from all over the country. If they’re watching us, the question is: When was the last time you changed someone’s mind by guilting them, shaming them, or just telling them to sit down and shut up? I would guess the answer to that question would be ‘never’. We must tackle the issue of election integrity by embracing the pillars of good governance.”
Lingenfelter said that he joined in last week’s 3-2 vote to delay the approval of that canvas as a political statement to Maricopa County officials and the Arizona legislature, and indicate the need for better performance in future election years.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, approving this year’s canvass wasn’t a matter of choice.
“I found out today that I have no choice but to (vote in favor of approving the canvass), or I’ll be arrested,” Gould said. I don’t think that is what our founders had in mind when they used the democratic process to elect our leaders, or some form of self-government. And I find that very disheartening.”
Lingenfelter wouldn’t recognize a pillar of good governance if he walked into it.
Hildy is wrong, the resounding defeat of republicans in Arizona is the fault of Chemtrails Kelli and the far-right republicans. The recent behavior of the Mohave Board of Supervisors is a prime example.
Gould has proven once again that he shouldn’t be responsible for governing…
All along these three county hillbillies have been taking their instruction from people that they don’t even represent from outside of our county.
Gould is so over his head that he’s not even aware of the rules that he’s supposed to be protecting? Remember, he wants to determine how our constitution is interpreted. Hildy tells him what to do and say.
Maybe Gould should concentrate on something meaningful that he might be able to accomplish and start working on removing all those republican loser’s political signs that are littering Lake Havasu City…
Come’on [batman], throw your hat into the ring, announce your candidacy today right here in the “comments”! Here’s you campaign slogan “Ridding Mohave County of all NAZIS and FASCISTS since 2022”! VOTE [batman] for County Supervisor! [thumbup][tongue][love][smile][wink] Deaton
Ronnie, step down. There is no way in hell you weren't aware of this and if you honestly didn't know you are incompetent...if you did, you are grandstanding and are incompetent. Either way, choice is yours.
Joe Biden, “ step down. There is no way in hell you weren't aware of this and if you honestly didn't know you are incompetent...if you did, you are grandstanding and are incompetent. Either way, choice is yours.” [thumbdown][huh][ohmy] Deaton
