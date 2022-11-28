A meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors was again postponed on Monday, as the county’s governing body seeks to explore another possible delay in approving the county’s canvass of this year’s general election results.
The official canvass of the November election was presented to the board last week by Mohave County elections officials. And last week, the county chose to delay the approval of that canvass until a special meeting on Nov. 28 - which is the statutory deadline for all Arizona counties to approve their election results for a final certification in December by the secretary of state.
According to the county’s legal counsel, failure to approve that canvass before the end of Nov. 28 could ultimately disenfranchise all Mohave County voters by invalidating Mohave County elections in their entirety. Further, such a failure to approve the canvass of this year’s election place supervisors at risk of malfeasance of office, a class 2 misdemeanor under Arizona statute.
“This is a huge decision,” said Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius this week. “It’s one of the biggest things we’ve done, because it affects everything. And I want to make sure it’s done. So really, with all the information … I hate that it’s last-minute. And I hate the position Maricopa County has put us in. I’m not saying anything I haven’t told them to their face. I’m livid that our constituents feel their vote doesn’t count.”
The 2022 general election saw a shift to Democratic leadership in Arizona, with state Democrats gaining victories in the Arizona Governor’s Office, the secretary of state’s office and in the U.S. Senate. According to Mohave County Republican officials, much of the blame for those results comes from Maricopa County, which itself more than half of Arizona’s population. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors last week delayed their approval of this year’s election canvass as a form of protest against perceived flaws in Maricopa County’s election process, and the impact it may have had on results statewide.
“All I want to do is make sure we have exhausted every avenue that we can go down, with what’s within our legal purview,” Angius said. “I don’t want to go to jail, but I also do not want the county to be put in that position either.”
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter appeared to believe that further examination of the election may be warranted before the county reached its decision on Monday.
“We have this percentage of the population that does not trust in our elections, and maybe there’s some people that you just wouldn’t ever be able to please, on both sides. But I was always taught that the truth never minds being questioned.”
Lingenfelter expressed interest this week in possibly seeking a court order to obtain voting voting information prior to a final approval of this year’s canvass in Mohave County.
But according to Supervisor Jean Bishop, her constituents did not appear to share the belief that further debate is needed in this year’s election.
“In four days of talking to constituents from both District 1 and District 4, not one person asked me anything about the election or canvassing. It does not appear to be on the minds of Mohave County residents. We did an excellent job in Mohave County, there are no questions here. There’s no reason not to canvass this vote today.”
But as of noon on Monday, that decision was not yet made. The Board recessed Monday’s special meeting, and is expected to continue at 2 p.m.
(2) comments
And these county hillbillies wonder why they’re losing elections. Even good conservatives that don’t support the far-right losers are refusing to vote for them. You can’t make this stuff up!
It reminds me of an episode of Green Acres when Mr Haney was running the local election! HAHAHAHAHAHA!
I’d love to see Hildy go to jail for all the purely political BS she and other Board members have put Mohave County residents through for the past 6 years. The useless, pandering resolutions, the votes to make voting harder, the rejection of Federal funds that could help their constituents. Hildy, Gould and Lingenfelter are putting the County in legal jeopardy for yet another political stunt. Enough.
