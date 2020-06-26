Mohave County’s count of coronavirus cases is quickly nearing 1,000 after 38 new cases and one death were reported Friday afternoon.
Nine of those cases are in Lake Havasu City, including a 60-69 individual who is hospitalized. Six of Havasu’s latest cases are people below the age of 50.
Twenty-five cases were reported in Bullhead City — 22 of which are under the age of 50.
All four of Kingman’s new cases are in the 40-49 age range and recovering at home. The death was reported in the Kingman area as well — an 80-89 individual from a previously reported case.
The average age of cases in the county lowered to 51 recently, and the county expects it to drop further over the coming weeks.
The county’s official total has reached 969 cases and 80 deaths from the disease since the first case was reported on March 24. Havasu has 196 cases (including 12 deaths), Kingman has 299 (including 43 deaths), and North County has 29 cases. Bullhead City still leads the county in cases, with 445 (including 25 deaths).
Jeni Coke, spokeswoman at Havasu Regional Medical Center, said Friday, “The majority of covid patients in the hospital right now do not require ICU level care and are in other units of the hospital.”
HRMC is part of Arizona’s surge line, which means they can take in patients from other areas of the state — like Tucson and Yuma — that have hit their hospital capacity. So far, “no deaths have been caused by receiving patients from other areas in the state,” Coke said. All coronavirus deaths in the hospital are reported to the county health department to be included in their regular updates.
“HRMC enacted our emergency operations plan months ago and has a plan to be able to expand ICU bed capacity,” Coke said. “Several times in the last few months, we have exceeded our normal ICU bed capacity not necessarily due to COVID patients, but due to the high number of sick people with other illnesses.”
