Mohave County Sheriff’s investigators are eliciting the public’s assistance in identifying human remains that were found this August in Bullhead City.
The victim was found in a wash by UTV riders in the area, who reported the body to emergency dispatchers on Aug. 27. At that time, the condition of the body made identification impossible, and the remains were transferred to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
According to the medical examiner, the victim was a white adult male, between the age of 20 and 40. The victim was about 74 inches tall and 230 pounds, with light brown or reddish-colored hair. The victim also wore size-13 shoes.
Mohave County investigators have compared the victim to people currently listed as “missing” in Mohave County, and are now reaching out to county residents for assistance in identifying the deceased subject.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.