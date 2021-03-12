Mohave County has announced the details for its first vaccination event in Lake Havasu City.
The event scheduled for Wednesday will be held at Fire Station 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local Safeway pharmacists will be administering a total of 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine by appointment only during the drive through event.
All doses administered will be first-dose shots, and appointments will only be made for those who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. That includes all adults 65 years and older, education and childcare workers, and healthcare workers. Citizens who sign up are asked to bring both medical and prescription insurance cards, including Medicare Part B card if applicable.
Appointments must be made at https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1615414188217
Mohave County and Safeway have teamed up to hold two events in both Bullhead City and Kingman in the last month and a half, with the second event in each city largely focused on distributing second doses to those who were vaccinated during each city’s first vaccination event. According to the county the second vaccination event in Kingman on Wednesday successfully administered 521 doses of covid-19 vaccine and all of those people are now fully vaccinated.
Mohave County also announced that it will receive another 8,000 doses of covid vaccine next week – all will be doses of the Moderna vaccine. The allocation continues the trend of higher allocations for the county that started last week when the county’s share increased from 3,000 doses per week to 8,000 doses. This week the county received 9,700 doses, including 1,700 of the Janssen vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson but the county was informed they wouldn’t receive any Janssen vaccine next week. According to the county Johnson & Johnson’s supply chain is still unstable, and the county doesn’t expect more of their vaccine for at least two weeks.
“We’re naturally disappointed that we will not receive additional Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, but, we are looking forward to a resolution in the coming week,” Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley said.
