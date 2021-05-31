The Colorado River Indian Tribes have loosened rules on face mask requirements. The Tribes introduced an updated policy Monday that says people who have been fully vaccinated are not required to wear face masks while indoors. The Tribes said businesses on tribal land may choose to continue to enforce facemask requirements for all patrons because there's not an effective way to monitor vaccination status for individuals, according to a CRIT statement published on the tribes' social media sites. CRIT's modified order says businesses must verify whether all employees are vaccinated before allowing them to work unmasked. Face masks must still be worn by employees working congregate settings such as nursing homes, hospitals and detention facilities. The order says face masks do not have to be worn outdoors.

