Members of the Colorado River Indian Tribes have upheld a tribal requirement for employees of the tribe to be vaccinated for coronavirus. A special election sought to repeal the mandate, but it failed with 61.1 percent of voters against the repeal, according to Tribal leadership. The ballot initiative had 177 votes, or 38.9 percent of the total, in favor of the repeal.
“I am grateful for this outcome," said CRIT Chairwoman Amelia Flores in an online statement. "Preserving the CRIT Employee Vaccine Mandate is vital to keeping government services running, slowing the spread of COVID, and saving tribal members' lives.”
