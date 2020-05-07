PARKER -- The La Paz County Health Department was tracking down people who attended Monday’s meeting of the county’s board of supervisors after a Tribal Council member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes tested positive for coronavirus.
County Health Department spokeswoman Jenna McDaniel said there was a “low risk” of exposure for people at the meeting, but she recommends that everyone who was at the meeting monitor themselves for symptoms and quarantine themselves for 14 days.
The positive case was Tommy Drennan, a Tribal Council member for the Colorado River Indian Tribes. Drennan announced Thursday on Facebook that he was experiencing no symptoms, and was staying at home. Drennan attended Monday’s meeting to encourage the La Paz County Board of Supervisors to adopt stay-at-home orders similar to the tribe’s strict policies adopted in March. Drennan said he was involved in a large testing of tribal employees held May 6 at Irataba Hall. In his Facebook post, he stated that all social distancing protocols were being followed at this testing session.
A memo from Tribal Chairman Dennis Patch’s office stated that Tribal administrative offices were closed May 7 and 8 for cleaning and sanitizing the offices and Irataba Hall. The memo said the employee’s contacts were being traced.
La Paz County announced a total of three new cases, bringing the county’s total to 26 confirmed cases and two deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.