Today is the 45th day of 2023 and the 56th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jack Benny (1894-1974), actor/comedian; Mel Allen (1913-1996), sports broadcaster; Herbert Hauptman (1917-2011), mathematician; Florence Henderson (1934-2016), actress; Michael Bloomberg (1942- ), business magnate/politician; Gregory Hines (1946-2003), dancer/actor; Jim Kelly (1960- ), football player; Meg Tilly (1960- ), actress; Simon Pegg (1970- ), actor/filmmaker; Rob Thomas (1972- ), singer-songwriter; Jim Jefferies (1977- ), actor/comedian; Freddie Highmore (1992- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: The U.S. Congress approved the use of voting machines in federal elections on this day in 1899.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1988, Bobby Allison became the oldest driver (age 50) to win the Daytona 500, while his son Davey finished second. It was the race’s first 1-2 father-son finish.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Give me golf clubs, fresh air and a beautiful partner, and you can keep the clubs and the fresh air.” -- Jack Benny
TODAY’S NUMBER: $5 -- Hall of Fame baseball broadcaster Mel Allen’s per-game salary when he became the University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s radio announcer in 1933.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Feb. 13) and new moon (Feb. 20).
