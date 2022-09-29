Editor: If you want to know how Democrats have led our country into so many wars (every major war the country has been in), open your eyes because it’s happening again. America is on the verge of yet another war, world war, or maybe even the war to end all wars, literally.
History has proven that when America presents itself as weak or unprepared, there will be a rogue country that will try to take advantage. It’s like the bully in school. The bully will attack the weak and those smaller than they are. They never go after those that are bigger or have the most support behind them. Face it, America is the force that holds the free world together. There will always be someone who wants what we have and will do anything to get it. The Democrats continue to fall to these realisms. Russia is trying to take Ukraine, North Korea wants South Korea, China wants Taipei. All the Muslim countries want Israel. What do we do? We riot, attack, swear, and lie to our own citizens. We let criminals go free, and praise those who set them free. The Democrats continue with their name calling agenda that most of us left on the playground after 1st grade.
